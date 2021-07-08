AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.05. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $9.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

ABC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.45. 10,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after buying an additional 121,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.