Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 11,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.22 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.61. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

