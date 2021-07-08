Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $245.80 and last traded at $244.94. Approximately 6,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,359,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.22.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

