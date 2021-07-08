Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $245.80 and last traded at $244.94. Approximately 6,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,359,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.22.
AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
