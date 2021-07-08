Amon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,057.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Amon has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $5,057.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00055424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.40 or 0.00886447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.