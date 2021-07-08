Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRBA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 893.8% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 116,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $245.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

