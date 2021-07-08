Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.66. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $35.74 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $948.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.