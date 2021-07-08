Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Intuit posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $504.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $508.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 20,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

