Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.87. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $15,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

