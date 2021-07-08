Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report sales of $21.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.27 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $88.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.41 billion to $89.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $90.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.91 billion to $93.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $340.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

