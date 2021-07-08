Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.46 Million

Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $118.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.92 million to $120.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $486.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $471.61 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $477.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

GWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,573,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,736,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

