Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 270,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $72.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 112.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 164.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

