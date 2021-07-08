Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.41. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,571. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.