Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report sales of $894.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.10 million and the highest is $913.60 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

