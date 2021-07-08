Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report sales of $81.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.39 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $334.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $356.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $486.63 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

