Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TME shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

