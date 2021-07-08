Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF):

6/29/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/23/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/22/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/17/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/16/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/11/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/10/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/4/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/3/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after purchasing an additional 194,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

