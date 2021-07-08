Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CubeSmart (CUBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE):

7/2/2021 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

7/1/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.50 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

6/30/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,734. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $63,712,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 712,812 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.