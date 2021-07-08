Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 8th (FSP, FSTR, FTCH, FTS, FTSI, FUBO, GBDC, GEGYY, GIC, GLDG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 8th:

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $296.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

