Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/5/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/29/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 917 ($11.98). The company had a trading volume of 3,748,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,954.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.07. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.