Analyzing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppYea and Evolving Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Evolving Systems $26.35 million 1.09 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Evolving Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Evolving Systems -0.91% 6.02% 2.85%

Volatility & Risk

AppYea has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolving Systems has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AppYea and Evolving Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evolving Systems beats AppYea on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers customer analytics and value management solutions, such as the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns, and offers to subscribers; Campaign Workflow and Journey Manager, which offers predefined templates for specific types of real-time digital marketing tactics; and Real-time Prediction and Machine Learning Module that enables churn, usage, and revenue predictions. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution. Additionally, the company offers customer retention and loyalty solutions that reduces churn, extend the customer lifecycle, and generates revenue from existing subscribers. It also provides marketing advisory, IT, and managed services; and customer value management solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

