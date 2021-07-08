Analyzing Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intellicheck and AvePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 13.76 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -790.00 AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -5.04% -5.31% -4.73% AvePoint N/A -750.42% -10.63%

Volatility & Risk

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intellicheck and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 3 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellicheck currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.22%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than AvePoint.

Summary

Intellicheck beats AvePoint on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; ID Check Â- Retail, an identity authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; ID Check – Online that authenticates an on-line user's identification documents; ID Check – Mobile, which provides the fraud reduction benefits of an integrated identity validation system; ID Check Â- IAM, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification within the property management systems; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution, which is designed to provide the features of ID Check for windows based platforms; Age ID, a smartphone or tablet-based solution for preventing sale of age-restricted products to minors; and Defense ID, a mobile and fixed infrastructure solution for threat identification, identity authentication, and access control to military bases, and other government and commercial facilities. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

