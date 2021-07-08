Analyzing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MP Materials alerts:

62.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MP Materials and Hudbay Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 45.91 -$21.83 million $0.22 164.14 Hudbay Minerals $1.09 billion 1.57 -$144.58 million ($0.46) -14.22

MP Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals. Hudbay Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% Hudbay Minerals -11.07% -5.84% -2.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MP Materials and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71 Hudbay Minerals 0 1 10 0 2.91

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $39.07, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $12.36, suggesting a potential upside of 88.98%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Hudbay Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.