Analyzing Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oak Street Health and Privia Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 16.25 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -108.29 Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Privia Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oak Street Health and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Privia Health Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Privia Health Group has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Privia Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

