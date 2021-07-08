Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

