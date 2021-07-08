Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,947.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $110.50. 687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,687. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

