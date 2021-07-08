Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,740. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

