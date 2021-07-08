Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after buying an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $186.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

