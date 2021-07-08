Andra AP fonden Sells 12,200 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,637,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,322,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,168,000 after acquiring an additional 297,954 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,016 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.85. 3,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

