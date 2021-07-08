Andrew J. Briggs Sells 1,700 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew J. Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99.

FMAO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.