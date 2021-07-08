Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 85,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 790,676 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.59.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Angi by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)
Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.
