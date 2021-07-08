Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 85,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 790,676 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Angi by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

