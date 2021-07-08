Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGLOY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 840,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,901. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

