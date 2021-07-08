Anglo Pacific Group’s (AGPIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS AGPIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

