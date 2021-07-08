AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of AU opened at $19.50 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 1,253,579 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

