Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Down to $102.85

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.85, but opened at $97.01. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 14,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

