Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00005766 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $343,870.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,930.77 or 1.00140930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00945185 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

