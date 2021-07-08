Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam stock remained flat at $$54.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.