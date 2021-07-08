APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,726 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $136.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

