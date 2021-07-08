APIX Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. APIX has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00858426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.