Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,816 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.