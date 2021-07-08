Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $37.85 million and $1.35 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00269117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00037347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.