Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading 12.5% Higher

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 8,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 3,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.

Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

