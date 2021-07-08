Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fayez Sarofim & Co’s Largest Position

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,043,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 386,564 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.11% of Apple worth $2,204,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

