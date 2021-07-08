Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 572,717 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $315,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.