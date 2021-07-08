Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Apple stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

