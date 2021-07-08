Apple (LON:WM) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Apple (LON:WM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 254 ($3.32) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

