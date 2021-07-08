Apple’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Apple (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).
About Apple
