Apron Network (APN) Price Tops $0.0742 on Exchanges

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. Apron Network has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00867697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005303 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

