Arabella Cecil Purchases 10,000 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 10,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,800 ($20,642.80).

Arabella Cecil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Arabella Cecil acquired 3,587 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,950.06 ($6,467.29).

LON:OIT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,516. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.96.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.