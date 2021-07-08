Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 708,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $280.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.91.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

