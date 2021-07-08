Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Achieves $11.06 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00055195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00865206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

